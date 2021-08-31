How to subscribe and how much does the new Disney streaming cost

This Tuesday (31), the Star+, Disney’s new streaming service. It’s the Omelet talked to Juliana Oliveira, Director of Direct to Consumer for Star+ and Disney+, and Danilo Campos, Star+ Marketing Director, to help you answer your main questions about the platform. Check out:

What makes Star+ different, and why is it separate from Disney+?

“In fact Star+ is our streaming proposal for the adult audience“, explained Juliana Oliveira. “So, while we have Disney+ focused on the family audience, Star+ is our platform that will have more irreverent, provocative content, focused on this adult audience“.

The executive also explained why both services, here, are separated, while in Europe they operate under the same application: “Why is Star+ not part of Disney+? And the answer, in short, is: we have such strong content from these two pillars of General Entertainment and Sports that we believe it is strong enough to have a product independent of Disney+. But of course we believe a lot in bringing the two together. They are complementary platforms.“

How to sign?

Users will be able to subscribe to Star+ or Combo+ (a package that unites Star+ and Disney+) mainly through the website www.starplus.com. But it will also be possible to subscribe to the service through partnerships, as was done with the launch of Disney+, which had agreements with GloboPlay, Bradesco, Vivo and Mercado Livre. The company has not yet released Star+ partners.

What is the price of the service?

Two packages will be made available to subscribe to the Star+: the monthly, in the amount of R$ 32.90, and the annual, in the amount of R$ 329.90.

Disney even offers a combo option, which joins the subscriptions of the Disney+ (whose value alone is R$27.90) and Star+, for R$45.90. “In addition to Disney+, there is an incremental R$18. So, I think we have a very competitive proposal“, said Danilo Campos.

What’s in the Star+ catalog?

“We have five main pillars: movies, series, original productions, animated comedies and sports“, said Danilo Campos.

Star+ will be home to series that aired on former Fox channels such as The Walking Dead, This is Us, Pose and The Simpsons — whose new seasons will all be exclusive to the service. He will also have the unpublished Only Murders in the Building (premiere on August 31, along with the platform) and Y: The Last Man (premiere on September 13th).

Brazilian series such as unclean, whose third season also opens on Tuesday. The platform will launch, in the future, the king of tv, about the life of Silvio Santos. The service plans to release 66 original Latin American productions.

Marvel movies for bigger ones, like Deadpool and Logan, can also be found on Star+, as well as big hits from the fox studio, like Titanic, Devil Wears Prada and Bohemiam Rapsody, in addition to the unprecedented Vacation Friendship, with John Cena.

sporting events

In addition, the new platform will also invest in live broadcasts of sporting events such as CONMEBOL Libertadores, Premier League, LaLiga, NHL, MLB – the most complete list: CONMEBOL Libertadores, Premier League (English), LaLiga (Spanish), Ligue 1 (French), Serie A (Italian), Argentine Championship and Europa League, in addition to American leagues NBA, NFL, NHL, MLB, events such as Tour de France, US Open Tennis, WTA, PGA Tour, Bellator MMA, rugby games , surfing and others.

These contents will be available, after the live broadcast, for a limited time, which will depend on the negotiation with each sports league.

How will the exclusivity of new seasons of series that are also in other services work?

“The goal is for Star+ to be the home of these content from 20th Century Studios, Searchlight and Disney-owned studios. We expect this to happen gradually, but we have contracts in place and will respect the agreementss,” explained Campos. “This is Us is a case that the next season will come first on Star+. And we will have a hiatus in relation to other players that are also in the catalog today. Same thing with The Walking Dead.”

Will there be an exchange of series from several countries?

According to Oliveira, yes. “The idea is that we export several of them to other territories and that some content from other markets, which we think is relevant, can also come to Brazil“. But the service schedule in each country, she noted, will be different: “Each country will have its own catalogue. Not everything that will be here will be in Argentina“.

What are the technical features of Star+?

Juliana Oliveira explained that the service used the same technological base as Disney+. Star+ will allow you to configure up to 7 different profiles and make 25 simultaneous downloads on up to 10 devices to watch offline. The company still promises a wide variety of high definition content, with playback up to 4K and Dolby Atmos 7.1 audio

On which devices will Star+ be available?