Huawei announces partnership with Senai to offer a technical course in optical fiber

Huawei recently announced a partnership with Senai (National Service for Industrial Learning) and should offer a new technical course aimed at professional training related to fiber optic infrastructure, a segment that has been growing in the country with the investments of operators in this type of cabling . The course will feature a new training laboratory that will be inaugurated in the city of Cachoeiro de Itapemirim, located in the state of Espírito Santo. The learning will be focused on FTTH (Fiber to home) networks, which, in general, consists of taking the internet through a fiber optic cable to the customer’s residence, a solution capable of delivering high speed and low latency.





13 Aug



10 Aug

As well as several courses at Senai, this one will also be offered in person, allowing students to have the entire infrastructure of the school at their disposal during teaching, with practical and theoretical classes. According to information, the training will have a workload of 20 hours, taking place between October 13th and 18th. To enroll, you must meet two requirements: be at least 16 years old and have completed Elementary School II. The course is paid and costs R$ 231.97 (amount charged once) and registration will be open until the 4th of October, calling (28) 3515-2150 — available from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm on weekdays.

It is a customized and differentiated course offering that allows students to learn in practice, using tools that can add to their professional learning, and expand their possibilities of entering a growing job market” Claudio Marcassa

Regional Director of Senai ES.

In addition to this, there are also several technical courses at Senai, however they can vary according to the teaching unit, and it is recommended to check the availability on the Senai portal in your municipality.