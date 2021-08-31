Hyundai HB20 Evolution 1.0T 2022 Quick Test: The Good Choice

When the second generation Hyundai HB20 appeared in 2019, it was a source of controversy for its look full of creases and cutouts, characterized mainly by the more angular front grille, pointed headlights and arched taillights at the rear. Almost two years have passed and we can say that the hatch design was accepted by the public, so much so that it occupies the top of the list of best-selling cars in Brazil.

And on the arrival of the HB20 Evolution 1.0 turbo 2022, the main novelty (very welcome, by the way) was the inclusion of safety features such as the collision alert with automatic braking and the lane departure alert between the items of series, which remain exclusive to the Piracicaba hatch among the compacts on sale in Brazil.



Which is?

Since the launch of the current generation, the HB20 Evolution 1.0T has always been a version positioned below the top of the line, that is, it had a good list of equipment but did not need items such as leather seats and automatic emergency braking and change alert systems of range, these are now included. Visually, it includes headlamps with black mask, 15″ diamond alloy wheels and smoked taillights.

Due to its controversial look, the HB20 did not have the expected sales. Over time, Hyundai made slight modifications, such as the 2020 line, which replaced the front grille for an entire black one with a honeycomb design. Seems little, it has already helped a lot to improve one of the main points of contention of HB20.

At 3.94 m long and 2.53 m wheelbase, the HB20 is one of the smallest models on sale among compact hatchbacks. For comparison, the leading Onix is ​​4.16m long, while the Argo S-Design 1.3 tested last month is 3.99m. The HB20 is smaller than both, but has 1 cm more wheelbase than the Fiat hatchback, but is second to the Chevrolet with 2 cm less. The trunk is on average in the segment, with 300 liters of capacity – same as the Argo, but larger than the Chevrolet.

In the evaluated version, the hatch features a 3-cylinder 1.0 TGDI turbo engine that yields up to 120 hp and 17.5 kgfm of torque (delivered from 1,500 rpm), which in itself guarantees a lot of agility to the compact, which is very light: only 1,091 kg. The automatic transmission is always 6 gears. There is even an Evolution version with a 5-speed manual transmission, but it changes the 1.0 turbo for the 1.0 Kappa three-cylinder engine, this one aspirated with up to 80 hp and 10.2 kgfm – soon, the HB20 will have the 1.0 turbo with manual transmission.

How is it?

One of the best features of the HB20 Evolution is the 1.0 turbo engine, with direct injection. With the slightest touch on the accelerator, the hatch develops good speed early on, so much at your disposal from low revs. There is the feeling that the engine is always “left over”, especially when running in the city.

Honorable mention for the beautiful calibration made by Hyundai to the automatic transmission, which changes gears very smoothly. Here there aren’t those little jerks in reduced from 2nd to 1st gear as in the VW Polo, for example. The good marriage between engine and transmission also reflected in good consumption: an average of 8.8 km/liter in the city with ethanol in our tests. It’s also important to talk about the suspension of the HB20, which in this 2nd generation was softer, but this without sacrificing the good dynamics of the model – which remains with firm adjustment, but without making your column feel the drama like the old when passing through holes and ditches.

On the road, the HB20 passes safety at the wheel, especially in overtaking situations, responding promptly when the pedal on the right is stepped with more force – even with the car loaded with four occupants on board. It’s also nice that the 6-speed transmission allows the engine to work at a lower rpm, with the hatch registering 2,500 rpm at 120 km/h on a highway.

In this situation, we also noticed how the hatchback’s sound insulation is well worked within its category, despite bringing the characteristic vibration of the 3-cylinder engine. Consumption was 13.2 km/l on the road, reaching peaks of 14 km/l at lower speeds. It’s downsizing showing what it came from.

When it comes to getting behind the wheel, the HB20 also proves how well built it is. The finish is among the best in the segment, even though the entire interior is dominated by plastic. The play of different textures and the silver band that crosses the panel add up to increase the perception of care, especially for the well-aligned and burr-free pieces. The seats are made of fabric and have white stitching with their own pattern.

Remember the 2.53 meter wheelbase? Hyundai did a good job and the HB20’s internal space is well used, with a person about six feet tall settling well in the back seat. The caveat is for shoulder width, with 3 passengers getting tighter in the back seat. The culprit of this is the hatch design, whose part above the waistline ends up tapering towards the ceiling.

The multimedia center fulfills its role with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, despite the 8-inch screen already asking for an update with brighter colors and better resolution and wireless mirroring. On the console in front of the gearshift lever there are two USB ports, one of them for quick recharge – quite useful in smartphone times. Although it has digital graphics, the air conditioner brings adjustment by bars instead of displaying the system temperature.

Finally, the armrests could have denser foam like the one on the central armrest, as it only took a 200 km trip for the elbow to get a little sore. The key is a pocketknife, starting at the ignition – by button only on the top version.

How much?

Well-equipped, the HB20 Evolution 1.0T 2022 includes, among the standard items, electric steering with adjustable column for height and distance, electric windows and mirrors, driver’s seat with height adjustment, digital air conditioning, automatic headlights, headlights fog, autopilot and rear-view arrow lights.

In the safety package, there are 4 airbags, automatic emergency braking system, frontal collision warning, lane departure warning, stability and traction controls and ramp start assistant. Multimedia with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with 8” screen, parking sensor and reversing camera are also included. Its price is set at R$ 86,290.

As the main competitors with the closest price, the HB20 Evolution 1.0T has the Chevrolet Onix RS (R$ 85,350), Peugeot 208 Active 1.6 AT6 (R$ 89,990), Fiat Argo Trekking 1.8 AT6 (R$ 91,890) and Volkswagen Polo Comfortline ( BRL 93,990).

Conclusion

The summary of the opera is that today the Hyundai HB20 Evolution 1.0T is the best version you can buy within the South Korean hatch range, especially if you’re not keen on leather seats, paddle shifts behind the steering wheel or on-site keys, available in the more expensive version. Now it is called Platinum, but it keeps the turbo engine efficient and of good performance, in addition to the exclusive automatic emergency braking system, the HB20 comes with a package to measure. And if on your list of priorities driving pleasure is above the internal space item, the hatch made in Piracicaba will fulfill your expectations like few others.

Photos: Mario Villaescusa (for Motor1.com)

