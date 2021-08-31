Hyundai HB20 gains new versions and loses 1.6 engine option







Hyundai HB20 loses 1.6 engine option. Photo: Disclosure

The HB20 line has just undergone major changes. Hyundai announced last week that the 130 hp 1.6 flex engine option is no longer offered in both the hatch and the HB20S sedan. In its place, comes the 1.0 turbo engine with 120 hp and 172 Nm of torque, which was already offered in some versions of the Hyundai HB20. Another novelty is the unprecedented combination of the turbo engine with the 6-speed manual gearbox.

All versions of the HB20 hatch and the HB20S sedan are now equipped with 1.0 engines. The input configurations offer the 1.0 flex aspirated engine with 75 or 80 hp of power (gasoline or ethanol) and 92 or 110 Nm of torque (g/e). This option is always associated with a 5-speed manual transmission.

The more expensive versions of the models are equipped with the 1.0 TGDI engine. It offers 120 hp and 172 Nm, with both gasoline and ethanol. The exchange can be automatic or manual, both with 6 gears. Hyundai’s strategy is similar to that adopted by Chevrolet, which offers only 1.0 engines (aspirated and turbo) for the Onix, the HB20’s biggest rival.





Hyundai HB20S starts at R$ 68,390. Photo: Disclosure

In addition to the engine, Hyundai also worked on the HB20 versions. Instead of the top-of-the-line Diamond version, the model now offers the Platinum finish options — in manual or automatic gearshift configurations — and Platinum Plus. In addition to Diamond, the Vision and Vision Bluelink versions equipped with the 1.6 engine are no longer offered.

Of the entire HB20 lineup, the only one that still comes up with option 1.6 is HB20X. The adventurous looking hatch is equipped with this engine in all versions. Without advancing information about the future of the model, Hyundai should soon start offering the 1.0 turbo flex engine for the HB20X. Check out the new prices for the HB20 line:

Hyundai HB20

Sense 1.0 flex MT – R$59,890

Vision 1.0 flex MT – R$ 64,290

Evolution 1.0 flex MT – R$ 68,120

Platinum 1.0 TGDI MT – R$ 78,290

Platinum 1.0 TGDI AT – R$ 83,890

Sport 1.0 TGDI AT – R$ 87,190

Platinum Plus 1.0 TGDI AT – R$ 89,590

Hyundai HB20S

Vision 1.0 flex MT – R$68,390

Evolution 1.0 flex MT – R$72,190

Platinum 1.0 TGDI MT – R$ 81,990

Platinum 1.0 TGDI AT – R$ 87,690

Platinum Plus 1.0 TGDI AT – R$92,790

Hyundai HB20X

Vision 1.6 flex MT – R$ 76,090

Vision 1.6 flex AT – R$ 82,790

Evolution 1.6 flex AT – R$ 87,190

Diamond 1.6 flex AT – R$ 91,490

Diamond Plus 1.6 flex AT – R$ 92,590