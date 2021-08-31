Hyundai HB20 will retire 1.6 flex engine and keep only 1.0 options

The offer of flexible 1.0 turbo engines is already starting to threaten the naturally aspirated 1.6 16V powerplants. If at first the consumer was worried about the performance of the one liter blocks, now there is an understanding that the new 1.0 turbos are just as powerful as the 1.6. However, they are smarter at low speeds (they fill up faster), and, above all, they use less fuel. That’s why the Hyundai will no longer offer the 1.6 flex engine in the HB20 line.

In the renovation carried out in 2019, the brand had already prioritized the offer of the 1.0 turbo engine in the compact range. Now, the 1.6, offered in the hatch since its debut (in 2012), will be discontinued. Thus, the HB20 will only have options for flex 1.0 aspirated or turbo engines. The 1.6, however, is only with Crete, which remains in the old generation, for R$ 96,490.

The information was confirmed, in a note, by Hyundai Motor Brasil. “Hyundai Motor Brasil informs that the 1.6 engine is being discontinued from the HB20 line, being replaced by the existing 1.0 TGDI”. And that’s not all. “The brand also confirms the arrival of the manual transmission (five-speed) for the 1.0 TGDI engine. Both decisions are market strategies and will be announced in more detail shortly”, informs the brand. The HB20X, however, equipped with a 1.6 engine, remains on the scene.

Numbers

In the restyled HB20, the 1.0 three-cylinder engine gained direct fuel injection and then started to generate 120 hp at 6,000 rpm. The intercooled turbocharger helps energy efficiency – a brand goal with the adoption of downsizing. In terms of torque, it’s 17.5 mkgf at a brief 1,500 rpm. Dice with gasoline or ethanol in the tank.

The maximum power of the 1.0 Kappa drops to 80 hp in the naturally aspirated version. Present in the cheaper options of the hatchback and the HB20S sedan, the configuration is just a way to make the car more accessible and, consequently, garner more sales. The Gamma 1.6, in turn, delivers 130 hp of maximum power. In other words, it is the most powerful.

What is the strategy?

Questioned by Car Journal about the new engine plant that the brand will have in Piracicaba (SP), the automaker then sent the following position: “Hyundai Motor Brasil confirms the information. The official communication will only come out when the internal definitions, still being approved by the head office, are completed”.

The unit should be ready in 2022, consuming an investment of over R$ 350 million. Its goal is to ensure that Kappa 1.0 and Gamma 1.6 are no longer imported from South Korea. This expansion of Hyundai’s operation in Brazil will be in the area of ​​the Piracicaba (SP) plant, which produces the HB20 line (hatch and sedan) and the SUV Crete.

As reported by Car Journal, last year, the expectation of the local city government in relation to jobs was to create 150 vacancies by 2025. However, the workforce should double in 2026? thus reaching 300 jobs. That’s not counting indirect jobs. After the factory expansion, which was negotiated with the city of Piracicaba in 2018, the idea, at first, is to have the CKD regime.

But manufacturing, with machining and assembly of the engines, would start in the near future. The dates and nationalized engines, at first, follow in secret. However, it is believed that it is 1.0 TGDi (due to high demand) or even 2.0 Smartstream, with the possibility of launching the Alcazar seven-seater SUV in Brazil.

