“I believe that the future of São Paulo will be better”, says Crespo about the return of attackers

After more than two months away from the pitch due to a left thigh injury, Luciano returned to São Paulo’s starting lineup this Sunday, in a 1-1 draw with Juventude.

And the striker’s return was a source of relief for coach Hernán Crespo, who now also hopes to have other important players, such as the young Marquinhos.



“We are going to try to recover other players. I hope Marquinhos, surely after a long time, I imagine he will be able to play again. Eder is coming back and today we had Juan’s debut. We will finally take care of the possibility of being able to count on the athletes. In theory, in a better way. I am very positive. I believe that the future of São Paulo will be better,” he said at a press conference.

At the moment, the Tricolor Medical Department has Thiago Couto (nose fracture), Arboleda (right thigh injury), Orejuela (left knee pain), Welington (small left thigh injury), William (right knee arthroscopy) , Marquinhos (stretch on the left thigh).

Now, São Paulo will have almost two weeks without official commitments, a time that can help these athletes to recover for the rest of the season. Tricolor’s next game will be on September 12, against Fluminense, away from home, for the 20th round of Brasileirão.

