‘I knew I would come back one day’

Now it’s official: Jonathan Calleri is back on São Paulo. shortly after confirm the Uruguayan defensive midfielder Gabriel Neves, Tricolor announced the hiring of the 27-year-old Argentine striker this Monday (30) at night, before the transfer window closes.

Calleri signed a contract until December 2022, with a call option set at US$ 3 million (just above R$ 15 million). The value refers to 70% of the economic rights, with the remaining 30% still held by Deportivo Maldonado, the Uruguayan club that “owns” the player. See more details by clicking here!

São Paulo’s announcement on the networks was full of emotion, with outstanding moves by Calleri in her first spell at the club, in 2016, and narration by the striker himself, who has become a darling of the crowd ever since.

“I had never received so much affection. When I left, I knew that one day I would come back. When I left, you didn’t leave me. I dreamed countless times about this reunion with Morumbi. And this dream came true”, said the scorer (see below).

“Ooooooooo! Touch Calleri, which is a goal!” Who wasn’t missing hearing this, right?! O @jocalleri is back, twisted tricolor! ⚽️🇾🇪#TocaNoCalleri pic.twitter.com/chlLsDnZOi — São Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) August 31, 2021

Calleri should arrive in Brazil this week for medical exams, integration to the cast and official presentation to the fans. Having had two called up to the Brazilian national team (Daniel Alves and Miranda), São Paulo will be without acting for two weeks, thanks to the change in the calendar made by the CBF.

Both he and Gabriel Neves arrive to answer Crespo’s requests. In Calleri’s case, the mission will be to solve the lack of an effective 9 shirt at the club, since no one took over the position in 2021. Luciano and Eder spent months in the medical department, while Pablo and Vitor Bueno, for fluctuating a lot, have not yet convince.

The Argentinian name has been talked about at Morumbi since his short stay in 2016. He spent a semester at the club, on loan from Boca Juniors, and was top scorer in the campaign for Libertadores Conmebol, when São Paulo reached the semifinals. Since then, he is always remembered by the fans.

Calleri also negotiated with the tricolor club between June and July, but the idea of ​​his agents was to fit him in Europe, where he had already worked, without so much success, for West Ham, Las Palmas, Alave and spanish. Your last club was the Osasuna, for whom he scored six goals in 27 matches last season.

In recent days, the player’s father contacted São Paulo and brokered an agreement. Calleri belongs to Deportivo Maldonado, from Uruguay, who agreed to lend him. It can be purchased definitively if it meets the goals set out in the contract.