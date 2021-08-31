‘I lost respect for him’

In a giant confrontation at the US Open this Monday (30) at Arthur Ashe Stadium, which lasted almost five hours, the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Andy Murray by 3 sets to 2, partial 2/6, 7/6 (7) , 3/6, 6/3 and 6/4, and ended up advancing in the competition.

After the game, Murray clearly came out annoyed and barely looked the Greek in the face. The reason can be explained during the match, where Tsitsipas asked for medical attention right after the third set and took a long break to go to the bathroom right after the fourth set. The Briton, champion of the US Open in 2012, accused his rival of “catimba”.

“What, for 20 minutes every time? There’s a bathroom over there, what’s he doing? What’s he doing there?” Murray asked at the beginning of the last set. “I’ve never taken this long to go to the bathroom. And it’s right there.”

At the press conference, the Briton said he had lost respect for the Greek.

“When you’re playing a brutal game like that, you know, stopping for seven, eight minutes, you cool down. You can mentally prepare as much as you like, but it’s the fact that it affects you physically when you take such a long break. , well, several times during the game. Every time it was… well, before my serve too. I think when he gave the medical time, it was right after I won the third set. Also in the fourth set when I was 0 -30, he decided to go, I don’t know if he changed his racket or what we were doing,” he said.

“But yeah, it can’t be a coincidence that it’s happening at these times. I don’t believe this was causing him any problems. The match continued for another two and a few hours after that or something. He was fine, moving around a lot. well, I thought. Yeah, it’s disappointing because I think it influenced the outcome of the match. I’m not saying I necessarily won this match for sure, but it did influence what was happening after those breaks. I think he’s a brilliant player. I think he is. great for the game. But I don’t have any time for these things and I’ve lost respect for him,” he added.

The Greek, at his press conference, countered Murray’s comments.

“If there’s something he has to tell me, we should both talk to understand what went wrong. I don’t think I broke any rules. I played by the rules. he feels when I’m there playing the game. It’s not really my priority. As far as following the rules and following what the ATP says is fair, the rest is fine. I have nothing against him. Absolutely nothing.”

Tsitsipas also denied that at the Cincinnati Masters, two weeks ago, he went to the bathroom during a break with a cell phone to receive instructions from his technician.