“I woke up missing João Miguel so much”, vents Whindersson Nunes

Whindersson Nunes woke up with a heavy heart and full of homesickness this Tuesday (31/8). On Twitter, the comedian decided to confess that he is missing little João Miguel, his first child, the result of the relationship he had with digital influencer Maria Lina, but who died two days after giving birth, in May this year.

“I woke up missing João Miguel so much. I wish I had met that guy. He was going to be a nice guy, but he’s going to pass”, he declared. “I avoid talking to anyone about this because I know they’re going to say something that I’m going to be upset about, and I really am. ‘Maybe God was preparing something.’ No friend, I don’t believe that God makes a game with other people’s children, don’t worry about it”, he concluded.

The baby was born prematurely at 22 weeks, on May 29, and was admitted to the ICU of a hospital in São Paulo. A healthy pregnancy usually lasts 40 weeks. He died two days later.

I avoid talking about it with anyone because I know they’re going to say something that I’m going to be upset about, and I really am.

Even mourning João Miguel’s untimely death, Whindersson Nunes managed to gather strength to share the song he wrote for the baby while still in the hospital.

“For João Miguel… Son, I wrote this song at the hospital, I wanted you to hear it on your way out, attesting to the greatest miracle. And you left, not for home, but for the best home, alongside the best”, he wrote on social networks at the time.

“Sorry people talk about you, so little, without you being able to defend yourself. I really try to understand… Maybe that’s one of the reasons He sweated blood in the Gethsemane prayer. It must be very difficult to love all of humanity until the last second. He loved so much that blood dripped from his body, with so much love for us. And I try not to hate those who wished my son bad, but I’m human, my heart feels like it’s going to disappear inside and swallow my chest,” continued the comedian.

And continued: “So beautiful. I saw myself in you, dreamed of you in my arms climbing on stage. So much, son, so much… I loved meeting you son, from the bottom of my heart. I loved seeing you, I loved the 24 hours with you, every little bump in Mom’s belly, every somersault, and I’m sorry for all these people. Where you are will give you understanding.”

“May God take me out of this dark place. I love you son, I miss you. Feel the love of your father and mother wherever you are! God comfort the heart of my princess, the strongest in the world. We love you forever”, concluded.

Breakup with Maria Lina

On August 13, Whindersson and Maria Lina announced the end of their relationship on social media. The comedian asked his girlfriend to marry him at the revealing tea of ​​the couple’s first child, in March.

“It’s sad to say and I don’t even know why I have to say it, but Maria and I are no longer together. Not everyone knows how to handle everything, and neither do I. I promised I would be someone and I couldn’t be, I know my thousands of faults, and we have to know when to withdraw so as not to harm someone, even if no one understands”, he wrote in a long text.

The comedian also asked people not to attack Maria. “From the bottom of your heart, welcome someone around here on the internet, instead of saying that someone got somewhere for someone or something, but someone who has dreams, who wants to help family and friends, show the empathy that you ask so much when someone kills themselves around here,” he said.

“Me and Maria will always be connected, through an angel that God gave, an angel who came to impact in all ways and one day I also hope to understand all of this, and get back on my feet, because a dull clown loses his job in the circus”, finished.

The digital influencer shared the same image as the comedian, but with a different text. “It was a pleasure to share life with you so far. We built a beautiful story! We love and respect each other every day we were together. We know that our life is public, but there are things that only the four walls of a house know”, he declared.