In tears, Poliana, wife of the countryman Leonardo laments his death: ‘My house was sad’

This Monday (30), Poliana Rocha, woman of the country singer Leonardo used his Instagram stories to mourn the loss of his ‘little companion’. The blonde appeared in the videos very emotional, when announcing that her dog Petra died over the weekend.

Poliana said she was not at home when Petra fell into the pool and drowned. Although she left someone to take care of the pet, she revealed that she still doesn’t quite know how it happened.

“As I know you have a very special affection for me, that you follow me, you know my routine, my day to day, I came here to share some terrible news, which is killing me today“, began Poli, very moved.

“I found out now that I arrived from a trip that Petra passed away. Petra, my partner, a happy, fun little dog and she fell in the pool this weekend and died here at home. I wasn’t, but I had someone to look at, but I don’t know how it went. But I said that she fell into the pool and drowned, I put a small screen in the pool and ended up with the rush of the day I didn’t put it on. I thought she was already used to the pool, because she was here every day and stuff…it had already happened once and then never again”, said Zé Felipe’s mother, in tears.

“But unfortunately it happened this weekend and I am now aware of this news. I’m feeling terrible, my house was sad without her. There are 11 puppies there, but there are none like Petra. I hope it will serve as a lesson for people who have a dog at home and in a pool”, concluded Poli.

Poliana also showed the sadness of her other puppy, Romeo, who is missing Petra. Leonardo also appears sad in another video, with the caption: “He’s also missing her bouncing on him“.