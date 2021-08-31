In the final stage of recovery, Avelar trains with other Corinthians athletes at CT

Danilo Avelar tore his knee ligament in early October last year and became an embezzlement at Corinthians. Months later, the player committed a racist act and the club is still discussing measures to formalize the termination of the relationship. At the moment, the defender keep training while looking for a case definition.

The athlete’s rehabilitation is already in what is considered the final phase of treatment and he will continue on the premises of the Joaquim Grava Training Center until he is 100% ready to play again. The legislation requires the club to provide all necessary support from the injury until full recovery.

Avelar called an opponent in the online game a “black girl’s fi”, acknowledged the racial slur and said he regretted what he did. Since then, he has sought to take the time to become aware of racism in society and its impacts on the daily lives of many people, according to people close to him.

In the middle of a month full of news and signings, Sylvinho has had full weeks to train and work with the group. Completing the training on Tuesday, he still completes the transition in the physical part, when the athlete can work with the ball, but still without contact.

While the player takes care of the body, the staff will take care of the bureaucratic part of his contract termination, which was the measure found by Corinthians after the act of racial injury committed during an online game, as stated in the official statement of the club:

“Sport Club Corinthians Paulista informs that it is in contact with the athlete Danilo Avelar and his representatives in order to discuss and formalize the appropriate measures for the termination of the relationship. Corinthians reaffirms that it repudiates any and all manifestations of racist connotation, consistent with its history of defending equality and democracy,” announced Timão.

