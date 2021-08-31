Insider Unveils Rajon Rondo’s New Lakers Contract

nba_insider_revela_new_contract_de_rajon_rondo_with_o_lakers

The Lakers are welcoming back an important member of their team who secured the 2019-20 season title.

Four-time All-Star point guard Rajon Rondo is back in Los Angeles after agreeing to sign a $2.6 million one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

“Rajon Rondo plans to sign a one-year, $2.6 million contract with the Lakers after releasing the waivers today, sources told ESPN. He agreed to a buyout deal with Memphis on Saturday. Rondo will still receive his full salary from $7.5 million this season between the purchase and the new deal. Rondo is expected to sign the contract on Tuesday, according to sources.”

The 15-year NBA veteran spent last season with the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers, averaging 5.4 points, 4.4 assists in 17.1 minutes per game.

The Clippers traded Rondo with the Grizzlies, who later applied a buyout to his contract, making him a free agent. Now he’s back Lakers.

Rondo averaged 7.1 points and 5.0 assists in 20.5 minutes per regular-season game for the Lakers, when he claimed his first NBA title in 10 seasons.

Coach Frank Vogel had the veteran most often in the playoffs, and Rondo responded with 8.9 points, 6.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 24.7 minutes per game off the bench.

The Lakers have a team of veterans around LeBron James, Anthony Davis and newly acquired Russell Westbrook.

Now, Rondo is added to that group, while the Lakers will pursue the 18th NBA title.