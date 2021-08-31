Inter prepares Rodrigo Lindoso to leave and negotiates with ex-Rio Ave defensive midfielder; player is free on the market

The direction of International is attentive to the ball market, keeping an eye on reinforcements to qualify the squad of coach Diego Aguirre. In the final stretch of the international transfer window, Colorado officially announced the youth Gustavo Maia, ex-Barcelona B midfielder from Spain, and Kaique Rocha, defender who is in Sampdoria, Italy.









Behind the scenes, Inter follow behind other names and have a negotiation in progress. According to information from the “UOL Esporte” website, the club from Rio Grande do Sul is interested in the steering wheel Philip Augustus. The 28-year-old player terminated recently your contract with the river bird, in Portugal, and it is free on the ball market.

Revealed at the base of the Bahia, the midfielder made a career playing in European football. In addition to Rio Ave, he defended the Braga it’s the Benfica in Portugal, having also experiences in Valence, from Spain, and in the Alanyaspor, from Turkey. No club at the moment, Filipe Augusto would not need to be regularized by Colorado within the international window.

It was the first position they tried to sign and so far nothing. — Colorado FIFA World Champion (@colorado_n1)

August 31, 2021





At the beginning of August, the defensive midfielder was offered to Inter, but negotiations did not advance the opportunities. Recently, the gaucho club resumed the conversations and approached the midfielder. THE color direction is already eyeing at next season and prepare The exit of a cast player.

With a link only until the end of the year in Beira-Rio, the steering wheel Rodrigo Lindoso will not have his contract renewed for 2022. Recent target of Santos, Filipe Augusto played between January 2019 and July 2021 at Rio Ave, accumulating 140 games, with eight goals scored and seven assists distributed.