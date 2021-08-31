International press reflects the signing of Willian by Corinthians

The announcement of Willian’s departure from Arsenal and his coming to Corinthians was not only news in the national territory. The return of the midfielder to Timão was echoed internationally by several vehicles.

Therefore, the My Timon has set aside for you, fans, some of the publications that publicized the player’s arrival at Corinthians last Monday. The athlete must land in São Paulo this Wednesday.

United Kingdom

As expected, British media and tabloids did not fail to comment on Willian’s departure from Arsenal. O Skysports highlighted that the English club would be saving 20 million euros by negotiating the athlete with Timão. already the DailyMail highlighted that Willian’s visit to Corinthians was based on a free transfer just one year after his arrival at Arsenal.

U.S

The American News Agency, Associated Press (AP) reported that Willian was leaving Arsenal to join his childhood team, while New York newspaper CBS Sports took advantage of the midfielder’s transfer to cite other recent comebacks that could lead the American public to follow the Brasileirão.

Jamaica

O SportsMax followed the Associated Press and highlighted Willian’s return to his childhood team. The publication even brings the numbers of Willian in his first spell at Corinthians – in addition to resuming his spells at Chelsea and Arsenal.

Spain

O Yahoo! sports highlighted in its text the words of Arsenal. In the termination notice, the English team stated that, despite the years that remained for the player to serve at the club, negotiations were positive and, therefore, the player returns to the club where he started his career.

