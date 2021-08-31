Investigated by a Russian club, defender has an uncertain future in Botafogo’s under-20 team

One of the highlights of the under-20 team in the Botafogo, the defender Henrique Luro has an uncertain future at the club. With contract until December and European football survey, the defender has not yet been contacted by the Alvinegra board to renew the contract.

Formed on the basis of Corinthians, Henry has 20 years, It’s holder on the technician’s team Ricardo Resende and has two goals scored in Brazilian Under-20 Championship, the last one this Sunday (8/29), in a 2-2 draw with Fortaleza, in Maracanaú (CE) – Glorioso occupies fifth place in the tournament after 13 rounds played.

In addition to participating frequently in the training of the professional team, Henrique was even related to the match against the Brusque, at Augusto Bauer, by the Brazilian Championship Series B, but stayed on the bench. In this ocasion, Gilvan was suspended for the third yellow card.

There is a Russian poll, but Henrique Luro wants to stay in Botafogo

Already able to sign a pre-contract with any other team, Henrique Luro was recently monitored by a Russian club, found the EC Bulletin, column of the NET stove. Nonetheless, the defender and his staff prioritize staying at the Glorious due to the identification that was created by the athlete since 2019, when he was hired to reinforce the alvinegra base.