Invincibility with multiple draws locks Cruzeiro’s sprint in Series B

Cruzeiro drew 1-1 with Sampaio Corra, on August 14, at Independencia, for the 18th round of Serie B (Photo: Leandro Couri/EM DA Press)

While completing eight games of invincibility in Series B, the cruise Arrived to 10th tie in 21 rounds after being 0-0 against the CRB, on Sunday, at the Rei Pel stadium, in Macei-AL. The lack of victories keeps the team 14th, with 25 points – closer to Londrina, in the relegation zone (17th, with 21), than Vasco, in the first half of the classification (10th, with 31). Botafogo, 4th place, totals 35.

Cruzeiro’s last defeat in Serie B was for Remo, 1-0, on July 20, at Baeno Stadium, in Belm-PA. Afterwards, the team tied with Vila Nova-GO, in Goinia (0-0, in 24/7), and Londrina, in Belo Horizonte (2-2, in 7/30). At the time, coach Mozart Santos resigned as a result of a series of nine matches without a victory, being replaced by Vanderlei Luxemburgo.

Since taking over at Raposa, Luxa has scored three wins and three draws in six matches: Brusque (2 to 1), Vitria (2 to 2), Sampaio Corra (1 to 1), Nutico (1 to 0), Confiana (1 to 0). 0) and CRB (0 to 0). The achievement of 66.66% surpasses the general index of leader Coritiba (61.9%), but the team pays the price of a bad campaign in the shift and continues with low probability of access – 1.8%, according to the Department of Mathematics at UFMG.

With Vanderlei, Cruzeiro shortened the distance to the G4 from 13 points, in the 15th round, to 10, in the 21st, in addition to opening “fat” by four points in relation to the Z4. However, the team needs more favorable results if they want to keep their hopes of fighting for the Serie A comeback. The next challenge is against Gois, runner-up with 38 points. The teams measure strengths on Tuesday, September 7, at 9:30 pm, at the Serrinha stadium, in Goinia.

The game against Gois was initially scheduled for Saturday, 4, but TV Globo, which owns the broadcasting rights for Series B, requested a change in the date. Thus, the Cruise will have more time to rest and prepare for the commitment. Luxembourg hopes the team will continue to evolve and climb steps in the competition.

“Cruzeiro is a first division club playing the second division. The second division is totally different. It is not a fully technical game, but an outside game, dispute and aggressiveness. We have to equate this to. We changed our posture, we made the team tougher and the results are happening”.

After Gois, Cruzeiro will receive Ponte Preta on September 11 (Saturday), at 11 am, for the 23rd round. There is a chance that the game will be transferred from Mineiro to Arena do Jacar, in Sete Lagoas, as the city of Belo Horizonte has banned the public from attending sporting events. The heavenly board trusts the safety of COVID-19 prevention protocols and understands that it can receive fans in other places.