iPhone 13: Release Date, Settings, and Everything You Need to Know About Apple’s New Model | Technology

O iPhone 13 still don’t have the release date of confirmed, but rumors are already appearing in the national and international press. According to information released by UOL, the new model of the apple may have the ability to perform satellite phone calls, without relying on 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G networks.

The trend is that the battery life be better, as this is an aspect that bothers many users. Consumers should also be blessed with the ability to record ProRes videos, developed especially for professional video editors and with HD and 4K resolution, as well as portrait mode.

The improvements, as expected, will reflect on the value of the device. Apple has not yet released the price of the new version, however it should be between R$ 6,835 (Pro, 128 GB) and R$ 11,339 (Pro Max, 1 TB), according to the Exame website.

iPhone 13 release date

Although the release date has yet to be revealed, it is expected that the cell phone presentation is in september, during the traditional Apple event, which could possibly take place on the 17th. The information is also from Exame.