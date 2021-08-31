iPhone 13 will make a satellite phone call? It may not be like that

The future line of iPhone doesn’t even have a confirmed release date yet, but the configurations it should gain are already circulating among analysts and foreign press. The latest rumor is that the iPhone 13 (let’s call it that), which may be introduced in September, will have the ability to make satellite phone calls, without needing traditional 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G networks to do so.

The calls would be made through a network of low-earth orbit satellites called LEO.

Who came up with this information was Ming-Chi Kuo, known in the phone market for always having valuable information about Apple’s news (and getting the rumors right). In a note to investors, which the foreign site Apple Insider had access to, he says that the company must use a proprietary modem in the iPhone 13 based on Qualcomm’s X60 model.

This is the same type of modem that is already used in other cellular satellite devices made in partnership with Globalstar, a well-known company in this sector. The same one that supplies technology to Starlink, Elon Musk’s fixed internet operator via satellite.

“There are many potential scenarios of cooperation in Apple’s business model with Globalstar. The simplest of them is that, if the consumer’s telephone operator already has some relationship with Globalstar, the user can directly use the communication service by satellite on the iPhone 13”, reports Ming-Chi Kuo on the note.

It may not be like that…

Even if the rumor of the new modem is true, colleagues in the specialized press point out that it may not be so. The main thesis is that Apple won’t include one of those big (and ugly) external antennas in its new smartphone, an important requirement for cell phones that use the satellite network.

In addition to this “small” detail, the mere fact of having a modem based on the X60 architecture does not mean that a cell phone can or should connect to the satellite network. That’s what Sascha Segan, telecommunications analyst at PCMag, explained on his Twitter. He argues that while Globalstar’s focus is on satellite telephony, the company also has a range of terrestrial mobile network that its cell phones have access to.

Anyway, if this new iPhone 13 modem is confirmed, the inclusion of the technology in the smartphone demonstrates Apple’s intention to work, in the future, on implementations that use resources from the satellite network.

iPhone 13 look may have leaked by mistake

As the market speculates on the innards of Apple’s new cell phone, the smartphone’s new look may have been leaked in a scene from the “Ted Lasso” series, available on Apple+, Apple’s streaming service.

At one point in the last episode available on the platform, a character holds an Apple device that, from behind, looks a lot like an iPhone 12. However, as soon as the camera angle changes, you can see that the phone doesn’t have the characteristic front notch (notch for selfie camera), which could indicate an iPhone’s visual future.

From the scene, it is possible to see that the device fictitious uses iOS 14 , the company’s latest operating system. Is this a hint from Apple that the iPhone 13 will no longer have the notch?

Not wanting to discourage fans of the brand, the producers of the Ted Lasso series are known for using special effects on elements as mundane as a cell phone in a character’s hand. For now, it’s all just speculation from the most attentive fans

Other market bets for the iPhone 13

Apple is to release four new iPhone models, two of which are “Pro” and two are using only the 13 (with different screen sizes).

Higher launch prices.

Everyone will have a new processor, the A15 Bionic

It will not have a fingerprint sensor to unlock directly on the mobile screen.

If the models still have the notch, it will be in a smaller size

Best batteries

120 Hz screen refresh rate screen (for smoother images) for the iPhone 13 Pro line

iPad Pro’s ProMotion technology for the first time on the company’s mobile. In it, the display automatically adjusts this update rate.

Possibility to record ProRes videos, designed for professional video editors, resulting in large files with HD and 4K resolution options, and in portrait mode.

When should the Apple event take place?

Traditionally, Apple usually releases its new iPhones within the first half of September. Last year, however, the company used the month of October to present its new products for the cell phone market. All because of the covid-19 pandemic.

Expectations are that Apple will use September again to hold its biggest event of the year. One site in ecommerce Chinese called IT home let slip that the pre-order of the iPhone 13 could start on the 17th of September, the smartphones would then hit stores on the 24th.

After the new iPhone, IT home states that a third generation of AirPods on September 30th.