IR 2021: Revenue paid 4th batch of refund this Tuesday | 2021 income tax

On Tuesday (31) the Internal Revenue Service paid the refunds referring to the 4th batch of the 2021 Income Tax, related to the base year 2020. Residual refunds from previous years will also be included.

In all, 3.81 million taxpayers will receive the resources this Tuesday, between priority and non-priority. The total amount to be paid is R$5.1 billion.

Taxpayers can check if they are in this batch by accessing:

the Revenue page on the internet;

the Recipe app for tablets and smartphones.

The IR lot will also include taxpayers with legal priority:

seniors over 80 years old (8,185);

taxpayers between 60 and 79 years old (67,893);

contributors with any physical or mental disability or serious illness (6,088)

taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching (26,647)

According to the Federal Revenue, 3,710,930 non-priority taxpayers were also covered.

The taxpayer will be able to know, when carrying out the consultation, whether or not there are pending issues that prevent the payment of the refund, that is, whether he has fallen into the so-called “fine mesh” of the lion.

To find out if you are in the fine mesh, taxpayers can also access the Income Tax “statement” on the IRS website at the so-called e-CAC (Virtual Service Center).

To access the IR statement, it is necessary to use the access code generated on the IRS page itself, or a digital certificate issued by an authorized authority.

See the IR statement step by step

Refunds of statements that show inconsistency (in a mesh situation) are released only after corrected by the citizen, or after the taxpayer presents proof that his statement is correct.