Issue #528: PIB impatient with Bolsonaro, but not so much | The subject

In a context of deteriorating economic expectations and continued threats by the President of the Republic to the democratic order, hundreds of representatives of the financial and productive sectors have stitched together a manifesto that bypasses any direct criticism, just asking for an understanding between the Three Powers in the name of the recovery of the activity. It was enough for Banco do Brasil and Caixa Econômica Federal to threaten to drop out of Febraban, one of the signatories. And the publication of the text ended up being postponed (only agribusiness launched its open letter). In this episode, Renata Lo Prete talks with journalist Thomas Traumann about what to extract from the meaning of this coming and going and the repercussions that the document achieved even before it came to light. Unlike previous initiatives, this one is not for individuals. “It reverberates a lot more,” he says. Author of a book on the trajectory of 14 finance ministers, Thomas analyzes the coincidence of the manifesto entering the agenda at the time that posters appear, on Avenida Faria Lima, in which the image of Paulo Guedes is accompanied by the expression “faria loser”. Even losing all of them, he “keeps on”, not least because the candidates to replace him disappear. “The feeling is of a government that has already exhausted itself in its pretensions”. In the vacuum, the president of the Chamber gains prominence, who personally negotiated the postponement. “In no other government would Arthur Lira have so much power”.