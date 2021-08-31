“It’s not about leftism,” says former chief economist of Febraban

× Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

The former chief economist of Febraban Roberto Luis Troster said the possibility of The exit of Caixa and Banco do Brasil from the federation indicates a lack of freedom of opinion. In an interview with Folha, Troster stated that the stance makes it clear that criticism of the government is punishable.

On Sunday, after the information that Febraban and Fiesp were preparing a manifesto in defense of democracy and the Three Powers, Caixa and Banco do Brasil announced that they would abandon the entity, with permission from Jair Bolsonaro.

Early, the release of the document has been postponed for after the Pocketnarist protests of September 7th. Just, the antagonist had access to the full text. The president of Banco do Brasil asked for an emergency meeting.

In the interview, Troster stated that both public banks and Febraban will be harmed by any exits. Both will lose representation, according to him.

“The shock itself ends up being accommodated over time, but punishing the entity for the manifest through public banks is worrying.”

The former chief economist of the organization said that the decision violates freedom of expression.

“Freedom of expression is one of the most important democratic values ​​that exist. And it’s not about leftism, is an attempt to call all Powers to work together, regardless of political orientation. They should always manifest, proposing a real tax reform, suggestions on how to improve the fiscal situation.”