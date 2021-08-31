Jade Picon’s breakup generates memes with famous people on the web

The end-of-dating announcement by Jade Picon and João Guilherme Ávila generated comments on the web, after fans are impressed with one more separation in the month of august. Internet users remembered the endings, such as the engagement of Whindersson Nunes and Maria Lina, as well as mentioning Zé Felipe, known for being disconnected and letting family secrets slip by accident, and also Larissa Manoela, who dated João Guilherme until 2016.

Fans couldn’t help but notice how the month of August, towards the end, was marked by famous separations. In addition to the engagement of Whindersson Nunes, the web recalled the end of the relationship between Vitão and Luísa Sonza after almost a year, the end of the 13-year marriage of Simaria and the 9-year union of Naiara Azevedo, the relationship between Grazi Massafera and Caio Castro, Duda Reis and Bruno Rudge and Sammy and Pyong Lee, after controversy over betrayal.

Sequel famous breakups impress fans: ‘Who’s next?’

Netizens remembered the famous people who got divorced or separated during the month of August this year. A meme in which a skull with a scythe enters doors with photos of then-couples who announced their breakup, leaving them open and with blood, circulated in the networks.

“August exterminator of couples, even João Guilherme and Jade Picon… Who will be next?”, said a Twitter user. “Luísa and Vitão, Whindersson and Maria, Caio and Grazi and now Jade Picon and João Guilherme. There’s no doubt that August is like this,” said another one, displaying the same death skull meme knocking on doors.

“If May is the month of the brides, August is the month of separation”, commented one more. “Vivi and Jon, Jade Picon and João Guilherme, Luísa and Vitão, Whindersson and Maria, Grazi and Caio Castro, Simaria and her husband. What’s happening with August, my father,” recalled a fan.