Jair Renan tattoos Bolsonaro’s face on his arm in Goiânia | Goiás

Jair Renan Bolsonaro, known as the “04” son of President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party), tattooed his father’s face on his arm in a studio in Goiânia. He posted the result on his social network profile paying homage to his father.

The tattoo began at 4 pm and completed at 10 pm on Sunday (29). In the image, Bolsonaro is in a suit, tie and with a serious facial expression. The tattoo was done on the underarm.

In the post, he said he honored a “great man” and wrote the president’s campaign motto: “Brazil above all, God above all.”

The son “04” also transcribed in his post part of the lyrics of the song “Much Pride, My Father”, by Gabriel o Pensador. The excerpt quoted says: “When I grew up I wanted to be like you. Now I’ve grown up and I still want to be. I am proud of my father and I am more and more”.

Councilor Carlos Bolsonaro, the president’s son ’02’, also has a tattoo of his father on his arm.

Renan Bolsonaro at a clandestine party

Last Saturday (28), the inspection of the Goiânia City Hall banned a clandestine luxury party with about a thousand people, including Renan Bolsonaro. Without a mask, the president’s son appears at the event in a photo posted on social networks alongside two young people, who also do not use the protection item. The information has been confirmed to the G1 by the municipality’s supervisory bodies.

The party was closed around 23:30. According to the municipality, the site did not have authorization to hold the event and was not respecting the sanitary measures established by the city, which only allows for corporate events with up to 250 people during the pandemic.

According to the Municipal Environment Agency (Amma), the party started at 4 pm and was scheduled to end at 8 am on Sunday (29). According to the agency, the owner of the place where the party was held was fined for non-compliance with the measure. The value of the assessment was not disclosed.

Jair Renan Bolsonaro alongside friends during a clandestine party in Goiânia

