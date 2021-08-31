Japanese designer creates anti-covid public toilet with voice command

In times when one avoids touching shared surfaces such as doorknobs and, when it happens, it is necessary to sanitize hands with alcohol gel, Japanese designer Kazoo Sato has developed a technological public restroom that avoids, as much as possible, the spread of infectious and contagious diseases, such as Covid-19.

Opened Aug 12 in the bustling financial district of Shibuya, in Tokyo, the Hi Toilet executes a simple idea: the space is designed so that there is minimal contact between the skin and the surface, which means that basic functions are performed through voice command.

In addition, the 24-hour ventilation system helps prevent foul odors inside the dome, which is well-lit, minimalist and surprisingly spacious by the standards of this type of feature, at four meters high.

On the specialized website Designboom, the designer explained that he was already working on the project before the pandemic, alongside partners from Kubo Tsushima’s architecture office, but that he believes that the novelty has become even more relevant under the current circumstances.

Kazoo still imagines that the new bathroom will soon be approved by the public.

“I think it will bring an unprecedented user experience and get the message out about how amazing Japanese public restrooms are to the world,” he celebrated.