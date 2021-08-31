Jobson progresses in recovery, is overcome by optimism and exposes: “Days of great pain and suffering”

Striker Jobson has gone through a long period without being activated in the matches of Alvinegro Praiano, since January, the player is recovering from injury. This Monday (30), in a post on his social network, the athlete revealed how the panorama of his treatment is. Optimistic, Jobson laid out his expectations.









“After almost eight months, I can finally say that I’m getting closer and closer to getting back to doing what I love. Those were difficult days, some of them with a lot of pain and suffering and, mainly, I missed the lawns. I always try to see the bright side of things and today I can see with good eyes what I went through, because I know that there is always a purpose in God’s plans”, detailed the forward.

The injury that kept him away for eight months happened in the anterior cruciate ligament and in the meniscus of his right knee, during a match played against Botafogo, on January 17, in Vila Belmiro. In his testimony, Jobson addressed in continuing to fulfill his dream of acting for Peixe.

The striker revealed the impact that the time away had given him: “I evolved and matured a lot during this injured period and today I feel stronger and ready for another stage. I hope to return as soon as possible and continue to fulfill my dream of playing in Santos’ shirt,” Jobson posted.