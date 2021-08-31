Joelma says he prefers ‘death’ to return with Ximbinha

Ximbinha would be annoyed by the latest statements from joelma, with whom he was married until 2015. The singer revealed in a live, last Sunday (29), that she will return to shows using the brand Calypso, a band that the then couple created in 1999 and that ended in 2015, after the troubled separation. Since then, the fight for the brand continues in court, and until it is resolved, neither of the two can return with the band.

“There is a lot to come (…). Next year we’re with the Isto é Calypso tour, and the band Isso é Calypso will come back”, celebrated Joelma, excited, on the live. And do not stop there. In response to followers on social media, the singer responded to fans about whether she will get back together with her ex and was very direct: “Going back with her ex? I prefer death! Back with my band. This project is one hundred percent mine”.

However, the statements did not go down very well with Ximbinha. According to the newspaper Extra, the musician stated in a note that, “by court order, the brand can only be used if the two partners are together.” “In this way, the band could only return to its original formation, and not just by one of the artists”, says the statement. Joelma, however, intends to use the name “That’s Calypso”, not “Banda Calypso”.

