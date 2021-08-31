Joseph is whipped raw, and God intervenes; know why · TV news

José (Juliano Laham) will be whipped by Issad (Ricardo Dantas) before having the chance to say that he is the son of Jacob/Israel (Petronio Gontijo) in Genesis. The sheepherder’s favorite son will be put under cruel punishment, but will receive a blessing from God (Flávio Galvão) and fall into a deep sleep during the punishment in Record’s biblical novel.

The brothers of Juliano Laham’s character have decided to sell the boy as a slave to the descendants of Ismael (Anselmo Vasconcellos).

Desperate, he will try to negotiate with the merchant while riding on a camel. “If I return to my father, I will earn many times more than what my brothers won!”, will affirm the boy, who will not be able to free himself from the terrible fate.

In scenes that will air this Thursday (2) , the caravan will interrupt the journey to sleep and Issad will ask his assistants to serve bread and water to the slaves, who will have their hands tied.

Joseph, then, will take advantage of a moment in which he will not be observed and will slowly get up to flee. The plan will go downhill from there when he gets a whip in the back and falls to his knees.

“Today you will find out what happens to a slave who dares to defy me!” the master will say, pushing the boy into a cave, still with his hands tied.

With difficulty breathing, Joseph will begin to cry and pray. “My God… my God! Help me!”, the young man will ask. When looking up, Raquel’s son (Thaís Melchior/Giselle Tigre) will notice a crack of light. He will calm down and, at the height of fatigue, he will fall asleep with divine intervention and will not feel the new lashes he will receive.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José do Império. In addition to spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

