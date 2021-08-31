Juca: Corinthians is building a beautiful team, but what will be the future of this? – 08/31/2021

Corinthians announced yesterday the hiring of attacking midfielder Willian, who returns to the club after 14 years working in European football, eight in the Premier League for Chelsea and also for Arsenal, in which he had a short period. He joins Roger Guedes, Renato Augusto and Giuliano among the main signings of the club alvinegro for the season.

on the podcast Ball Posse #156, Juca Kfouri says that Corinthians is building a good team, with a squad that has players who have played for the Brazilian national team and will be able to fight far beyond what was imagined in the current Brazilian Championship, but questions whether the club was able to spend what it will have to pay to count on reinforcements.

“Corinthians have just assembled a beautiful team, without a doubt. Four very first level reinforcements, Corinthians has eight players in the starting lineup of the Brazilian national team, so you can think about fighting there for fourth place, maybe for third. Now, again, we just have to see where the reckless management that Corinthians is showing will end up. I will be delicate, I will not call it fraudulent, despite the fact that the guarantee fund was not collected before the period in which the government allowed that there was a delay,” says Juca.

“Corinthians is making a bet, Corinthians is making an investment to reach a meritorious classification in the Brazilian Championship, to go to Libertadores, to be awarded in the Brazilian Championship, with good money, to be awarded by Libertadores quotas. a bet. And I ask: who is in debt like Corinthians can bet or does he have to get up from the table and fix his finances to be able to return to the table? It seems obvious to me that they have to do this, they have to clean up their finances in order to come back to the table and Corinthians is not cleaning up their finances,” he adds.

Juca says that he, as a Corinthians fan, is also curious to know how the team will work on the field with the arrival of players at the level of those recently hired by the club, but emphasizes that not questioning the financial issue would be irresponsible.

“Imagine, Willian open at one end, Mosquito at the other, Jô scoring goals, a midfield with Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Roger Guedes forward, Gil in defense, two experienced full-backs, Cássio, is a good team for the By Brazilian standard, Corinthians is building a beautiful team. A beautiful aged team, but what will the future of this be? How will the presentation of the bill be going forward? Not thinking about it is being irresponsible. My question, and it will be this, and it has been, will remain, it is in relation to reckless management”, says Juca.

“What if it works? If it works, it works, but the possibility of it going wrong is greater than that of being successful, that’s what the history of Brazilian clubs says and you look at Cruzeiro and have an example. Corinthians is not Cruzeiro, it’s much more powerful than Cruzeiro, it has a lot more fans.’ that it would be irresponsible if he didn’t make this alert”, he concludes.

