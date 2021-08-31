Juca: It’s not fun to see Palmeiras’ game. I don’t deny the effectiveness, but it’s boring – 08/30/2021

Palmeiras won again in the Brazilian Championship last Saturday night (28), ending a streak of three defeats, to remain in the vice-leadership and reduce the difference of the leader Atlético-MG, who is now at four points, missing one. round to the end of the first turn. But not even beating Athletico-PR by 2-1, Palmeiras was so pleased.

In the podcast Posse de Bola #156, Juca Kfouri says that he sees Atlético-MG and Flamengo teams above Palmeiras and that he couldn’t keep following the game with Athletico-PR at Allianz Parque, considering it was too boring.

“Without a doubt I think Atlético-MG and Flamengo are on another level. Palmeira will say, the vice-leader is Palmeiras. It’s true. I’ll quickly share with you a feeling I had on Saturday. I have a bad habit , I watch two games at the same time. Saturday, of course, between Palmeiras and Athletico-PR and Grêmio and Corinthians, the best game would be Palmeiras, but there’s the heart, obviously I’m going to see Corinthians. I managed to watch the game of Palmeiras, it was so boring”, says Juca.

“Corinthian’s was there too, but Corinthians’s is mine. I stopped watching Palmeiras. Yesterday I was able to see the expectation of Messi’s debut watching São Paulo’s game, which started 15 minutes later. But the game of Messi Palmeiras, it used to be, Palmeiras will end up winning, but it’s very boring. It’s not fun watching Palmeiras play, I’m sorry Palmeiras. Now, I don’t deny the effectiveness, it’s the vice-leader, it’s indisputable, but it’s boring.” , concludes.

