Juliette is spotted with Anitta’s ex at dinner

It seems that Juliette Freire is not only involved in producing her first EP, which will be released next week, but he has also been having fun and enjoying all he can, after he won the Big Brother Brasil 21, shown by TV Globo.

This time, the lawyer and makeup artist was spotted in the company of the businessman Daniel Trovejani, ex-boyfriend and partner of the singer Anitta at Grupo Rodamoinho. Juliette and the pop muse are very good friends and became closer after the end of the reality show. The woman from Paraíba came to live at the artist’s house, in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro.

According to Jornal O Dia, Juliette and the entrepreneur were caught together during a dinner with Camila Coelho and her husband. The images were posted on the influencer’s profile.

In addition to being talked about in the media with the bust, the ex-BBB used her Twitter to announce the release date of her first EP, and it quickly became one of the most talked about issues on social media. “Thankful and happy. I look forward to sharing the result of this beautiful and loving work with you. Pre-save! On the 2nd it will be available on all streaming platforms. #EPJuliette”, she wrote.

Juliette Freire and Daniel Trovejani together again. Anitta’s ex-boyfriend is a partner at the funkeira and is part of the Rodamoinho Group. pic.twitter.com/ydSacI8VkW — Adriel Marques (@adrieltmarques) August 29, 2021

