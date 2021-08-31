Jungkook achieves another amazing feat on Spotify

BTS’ Jungkook continues to demonstrate its success on different music platforms. On Spotify, his playlist “Jungkook’s Favorite Tracks” hit 1.5 million followers on August 29th. It is the individual playlist of a Korean artist with the most followers on the platform.

Overall, Jungkook’s playlist is the fourth most followed by Korean artists. “This is BTS” leads with over 5.5 million followers, ‘BTS Party’ comes next with 1.9 million followers and “This is Blackpink” closes the Top 3 with 1.8 million followers.

Continues after advertising Unable to load ad

In addition to BTS hits, Jungkook’s favorite playlist features artists such as Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Salem Ilese, Bea Miller, UPSAHL, Stellar, JP Saxe, Dove Cameron and Bülow. This shows that in addition to her talent, JK’s musical taste is also appreciated by her fans.

BTS beats its own record on the Billboard Hot 100!

The weekly update of the Billboard Hot 100, the most important singles chart in the United States, is out. The k-pop group is one of the highlights of the week, setting a new record for Korean artists.

“Butter” has moved up one position from last week to #7 on the Hot 100. With that, the hit completed 14 consecutive weeks in the Top 10 rankings, becoming the Korean song to spend the most time in the Top 10. The previous record was for “Dynamite”, also from the septet, at 13 weeks.

(Photo: Reproduction)

Check out the Top 3 Korean Songs with Longest Time in the Top 10:

1. “Butter”, BTS: 14 weeks

2. “Dynamite”, BTS: 13 weeks

3. “Gangnam Style”, PSY: 12 weeks

In addition, “Butter” also tops the digital music sales chart for week 13, with the septet’s other new release, “Permission to Dance,” ranking 5th in the rankings.