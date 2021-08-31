Junior Lima poses with a 3-year-old son and his wife in the final stretch of pregnancy

The musician Junior Lima delighted when he appeared with his three-year-old son Otto and his wife Monica Benini

The musician Junior Lima appeared in a charming family moment along with his son Otto, three, and his wife, digital influencer Monica Benini, who is in the final stretch of pregnancy. This time, Monica is expecting a girl! The little one will be called Lara.

Monica Benini showed a beautiful photo in which she is Junior Lima appear walking hand in hand with little Otto in a field at sunset. When showing the beautiful family photo in the final stretch of her pregnancy, Monica wrote: “Home is wherever I am with them… (When there is a photo of Susi Godoy, there is poetry)”.

Internet users were just praise for the beautiful family photo. “What perfection!” commented one netizen. And another internet user said: “What a beautiful photo, congratulations to everyone”. A netizen also commented: “How beautiful!”. And a fan of the family even said: “Beautiful picture, beautiful family! I’m so looking forward to Lara’s arrival that it seems like I’m family! Hahahaha!”.

Recently, Monica Benini reflected on being expecting her second child with Junior Lime. She reflected on pregnancy by saying: “There is a very unique ambiguity in pregnancy… at the same time it is perhaps one of the loneliest processes in a woman’s life, because it involves a whole complexity that only those who live feel (outside is everything intangible, untouchable and tempered by ‘misfit hormones’), brings with it the feeling that we are two hearts, beating in harmony and that, probably, inside us is one of our great partners (as) in life. I, who had already gone through a pregnancy, even if I repeated that I knew that one pregnancy is never the same as another, I didn’t imagine that it could be so different. Different in itself and because gestating in the midst of the present day intensifies, among other things, the feeling of loneliness… there is no family gathered around, no friends, no farewell events in life without a newborn… there is insecurity , fears and a slight feeling of emptiness, which is relieved by those beside me and by my baby who tirelessly kicks my belly. But that squeezes, it hurts. He has a swollen leg, fatigue, back pain, but he also has love in a crescent that sometimes even overflows”.

Tell us what you think!