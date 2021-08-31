Justice authorizes demonstrations for and against Bolsonaro on September 7 in São Paulo

Judge gave the approval for opposition movements to carry out acts in the Anhangabaú Valley; demonstrations in favor of the government were scheduled on Avenida Paulista

Photo: RONALDO SILVA/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

Acts against the government may take place in the Anhangabaú Valley



The São Paulo Court of Justice (TJ-SP) authorized opposition groups to the president Jair Bolsonaro to perform manifestation in the Anhangabaú Valley, in the center of São Paulo, on September 7th. The movements went to court after the governor João Doria (PSDB) say that the Secretariat of Public Security (SSP) had vetoed protests against the government across the state for security reasons, as supporters of the president scheduled an event on Avenida Paulista for the same day.

In the decision published this Monday, 30, judge Randolfo Ferraz de Campos stated that no one has the power to veto meetings. “The Federal Magna Carta, by its art. 5, XVI, expressly established that ‘all may meet peacefully, without weapons, in places open to the public, regardless of authorization, as long as they do not frustrate another meeting previously called for the same place, only prior notice to the competent authority being required” , quoted. The decision, however, establishes that the demonstrations cannot take place in the same place and emphasizes that the government of São Paulo has an obligation to guarantee the safety of the acts.