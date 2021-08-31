Justice releases and Nego do Borel will receive money seized after Duda Reis’ accusation | Fabia Oliveira



Nego do Borel – Reproduction

Published 08/31/2021 05:00

Nego do Borel received news yesterday, which left him relieved and more relaxed about his bank account. The Court has already released the R$ 424,920.00 (four hundred and twenty-four thousand, nine hundred and twenty reais) in cash, which were seized at her home after Duda Reis’ denunciations. In January, the actress, who until then was the singer’s fiancée, accused him of assault, threats with intimate videos, sexual abuse and also being infected with an STD (Sexually Transmitted Disease). She also incriminated the funkeiro by claiming allegedly illicit money of approximately R$ 2 million and a rifle kept on her property.

The column learned that the process is still running in secret and as Nego is already confined to enter ‘A Fazenda 13’, by RecordTV, the singer’s advisors and lawyers are running after him to receive the money by proxy. The São Paulo Civil Police report on the lawful money found in Leno Maycon’s home in Rio came out two weeks ago. The officers reached this verdict after analyzing all the singer’s bank accounts and income tax as an individual and legal entity.

During the visit to Nego do Borel’s house, three cell phones were also seized (an iPhone 11 Pro, an 8 plus and an XR), a Sony Play Station 4 video game, and two computers. All electronic equipment has already been returned to the singer.

The column sought the funkeiro’s counsel and lawyer and did not get any answers until the closing of the note.