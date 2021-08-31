Juventus reveals how much he pocketed with Cristiano Ronaldo going to United

Cristiano Ronaldo earns a buck for Juventus and should make his debut at Manchester United on September 11th (Photo: Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) Juventus announced on Tuesday (31/8) that it had pocketed an amount of 15 million euros (about R$ 92 million) for the sale of the star Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United, in addition to the possibility of receiving another eight million euros ( around R$49 million) in bonuses.

Also according to the Old Lady, the transaction generated a negative economic impact on the club’s 2020/21 season exercise of 14 million euros “due to the adjustment of the net book value of the registration rights” of the athlete.

The player was officially announced yesterday by the English club. “Manchester United is pleased to confirm Cristiano Ronaldo’s signing of a two-year contract with the option of an extension for another year, subject to international authorization,” United said in a statement. The 36-year-old Portuguese gained notoriety in the six years he played for the ‘Red Devils’, from 2003 to 2009. In his first spell, he scored 118 goals in 292 matches, won the first of five Golden Balls and the Liga dos Champions, plus three Premier League titles and a FA Cup.

However, the fans of the British club need to be patient, as the star will defend Portugal in the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already made it clear that he will put CR7 into action at the earliest possible opportunity. The striker’s debut is scheduled for Sept. 11 at Old Trafford against Newcastle.

In his early declarations as a United player, Ronaldo confirmed that he was looking forward to returning to play at the Theater of Dreams. “Manchester United has always held a special place in my heart, I’m touched by the messages I’ve received since my arrival announcement. I can’t wait to get back to playing at Old Trafford. very successful season,” declared Ronaldo.

Moise Kean

Juventus moved in the transfer market to hire a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. The name chosen by Juve was Everton’s Moise Kean, who returns to the club on a two-year loan.

The Italian athlete’s contract provides for a mandatory rescue clause if Kean hits certain sports by the end of the 2022/23 season.