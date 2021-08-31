Kaique Rocha owns an eSports team that played World Cup

Kaique Rocha is not only known for his good performances at Santos base or his trip to Sampdoria, which gave the 20-year-old athlete international experience. He is also in the eSports universe. The new Inter defender is a partner of João Pedro (from Watford, ex-Flumiense) at the foundation and as CEO of Team Vikings.

The video game team was founded in January of last year and started playing Fortnite, but currently specializes in Valorant. The team was even at the Worlds (Valorant Masters Reykjavík), played in May, in Iceland.

In the city of Reykjavík, in person, the dispute brought together the ten best teams in the world in the game and gave more than R$ 3 million in prize money. Kaique Rocha’s team finished in fifth place.

The defender’s participation in team management does not interfere with the activities of a professional athlete. At the time of the Worlds, for example, he was in Italy, working for Sampdoria.

The team is big, has a gaming house, manager, legal department, plus, of course, six professional players, five from Valorant and one from Fortnite. Kaique participates in decisions when triggered and monitors the team’s progress.

With the controller, mouse and keyboard in hand, the Inter defender is in the amateur team. Even though I play for fun, the choice in life was for the ball, not for games.

Announced yesterday (30), Kaique signed with Colorado on a two-year loan. The player has already had a contract published by the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID) and is able to make his debut for the club in the next match for Brasileirão, on the 13th, against Sport.