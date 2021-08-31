know who is Marcela, the ‘BrB 4 Breast’

Remember her? Marcela Queiroz returned to the spotlight on Saturday (28) after being arrested in the act in Curitiba, Paraná, for “signs of drunkenness at the wheel”. The ex-BBB, who worked as an event promoter and currently promotes electrostimulation training, was one of the highlights of TV Globo’s “BBB 4”, where she earned the nickname “Mama” and starred in one of the biggest shacks in the history of ” most watched house in Brazil”.

The nickname “Mama” came because Marcela, 26 at the time, talked a lot about her daughter, Bruna, who was 9 years old when the program aired. Marcela’s relationship with her daughter was one of the strengths of the confinement. The event promoter even received a visit from the little girl at “BBB 4” as a gift from a Proof of the Angel. He was the only child who has ever visited Globo’s reality show.

Today, at 43, Marcela continues to show that she is an owl mom and posts many photos with Bruna, 27, who became a lawyer. Separated, the ex-BBB is also the mother of 12-year-old Felipe.

Marcela Queiroz and her daughter, Bruna, who visited the BBB 4 home Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Shack with ‘Solange Iarnuou’

Marcela was the 10th eliminated from the “BBB 4” after being defeated by Juliana Lopes from Brasilia with 64% of the votes. In reality, “Mama” had a rivalry that resulted in one of the worst fights in the history of the program. She and Solange Cristina exchanged curses during an attraction party.

It all started when Marcela accused Solange of having sex in confinement, justifying that it wasn’t right for a TV show. The offenses used by the person from Paraná did not resonate well outside the confinement and “Mama” received several criticisms, including for speeches considered racist.

It scored a lot. Caused at the time. She started saying that I went with Rogério to the duvet and I didn’t like it and I replied. Then I told her that her ass was saggy. She said my chest was withered. It was horrible at the time. Today, I laugh a lot. But it was a funny fight”, Solange said in a recent interview with UOL about the subject.

Former BBCs Marcela and Antonela Image: Playback/TV Globo

Friendship with Antonela:

In addition to Marcela and Solange, ‘BBB 4’ — which had nanny Cida as the winner — also had the participation of Antonela, one of the highlights of the reality show “Ilha”, by Record.

The Argentine was one of Mama’s best friends in confinement. In fact, she was the one who gave the affectionate nickname. The friendship, however, did not last long, as Antonela was eliminated within the first month of confinement.

Ex-BBB Marcela Queiroz was arrested for ‘drunkenness’ Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Other curiosities:

As soon as Marcela joined the Globo reality show, some curiosities about the native of Paraná circulated in the media. The ex-BBB was already a friend of diver Emílio Zagaia, participant of the “Big Brother Brasil 3”, with whom she had a quick relationship in her adolescence.

In addition, Folha’s “Ooops” column reported that Marcela was a friend of Desirée Soares, Galvão Bueno’s wife, and that she had also participated in the “Caldeirão do Huck” program.

Bail after arrest in flagrante:

After being detained, Marcela paid R$1,000 bail and was released from Dedetran (Traffic Crime Police). She is now awaiting the decision of the Public Ministry and the Judiciary on the case.

According to the Military Police, there was an open bottle of wine inside the car at the time of the arrest in flagrante, which happened around 19:50, on Saturday (28). In conversation with the UOL, Marcela said that the drink was from a friend who accompanied her.