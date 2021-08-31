Lady Gaga announces remix album and Pabllo Vittar brand

Now it’s official: the “Chromatica” remix album will be out next Friday (3/9). Lady Gaga made the announcement with an Instagram post, marking all the artists involved – including the Brazilian drag queen Pablo Vittar. It will be heard in the new version of “Fun Tonight”.

The tracklist will feature 14 tracks and Gaga has already broken them all down. Check out:

01) Alice – LSDXOXO Remix

02) Stupid Love – COUCOU CHLOE REMIX

03) Rain On Me (with Ariana Grande) – ARC REMIX

04) Free Woman – RINA SAWAYAMA & CLARICE CLARITY REMIX

05) Fun Tonight – PABLLO VITTAR REMIX

06) 911 – CHARLI XCX & AG COOK REMIX

07) Plastic Doll – ASHNIKKO REMIX

08) Sour Candy (with BLACKPINK) – SHYGIRL & MURA MASA REMIX

09) Enigma – DOSS REMIX

10) Replay – DORIAN ELECTRA REMIX

11) Sine From Above (with Elton John) – CHESTER LOCKHART, MOOD KILLER & LIL TEXAS REMIX

12) 1000 Doves – PLANNINGTOROCK REMIX

13) Babylon – BREE RUNWAY & JIMMY EDGAR REMIX

14) Babylon – HAUS LAB VERSION

Read more:

“Chromatica”: Charli XCX vents about remix with Lady Gaga

Climo! The singer Charlie XCX revealed that he is not sure if Lady Gaga is aware of your participation on the album “Chromatic Remixes”, announced last week. During podcast interview “That Was Fun”, the British singer delivered that the invitation came through the producer Bloodpop, responsible for the work of Mother Monster, without being sure of Gaga’s approval.