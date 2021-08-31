Lady Gaga announces remix album and Pabllo Vittar brand

Now it’s official: the “Chromatica” remix album will be out next Friday (3/9). Lady Gaga made the announcement with an Instagram post, marking all the artists involved – including the Brazilian drag queen Pablo Vittar. It will be heard in the new version of “Fun Tonight”.
The tracklist will feature 14 tracks and Gaga has already broken them all down. Check out:
01) Alice – LSDXOXO Remix
02) Stupid Love – COUCOU CHLOE REMIX
03) Rain On Me (with Ariana Grande) – ARC REMIX
04) Free Woman – RINA SAWAYAMA & CLARICE CLARITY REMIX
05) Fun Tonight – PABLLO VITTAR REMIX
06) 911 – CHARLI XCX & AG COOK REMIX
07) Plastic Doll – ASHNIKKO REMIX
08) Sour Candy (with BLACKPINK) – SHYGIRL & MURA MASA REMIX
09) Enigma – DOSS REMIX
10) Replay – DORIAN ELECTRA REMIX
11) Sine From Above (with Elton John) – CHESTER LOCKHART, MOOD KILLER & LIL TEXAS REMIX
12) 1000 Doves – PLANNINGTOROCK REMIX
13) Babylon – BREE RUNWAY & JIMMY EDGAR REMIX
14) Babylon – HAUS LAB VERSION
Read more:
“Chromatica”: Charli XCX vents about remix with Lady Gaga
Climo! The singer Charlie XCX revealed that he is not sure if Lady Gaga is aware of your participation on the album “Chromatic Remixes”, announced last week. During podcast interview “That Was Fun”, the British singer delivered that the invitation came through the producer Bloodpop, responsible for the work of Mother Monster, without being sure of Gaga’s approval.
“To be honest, I don’t know if she (Lady Gaga) knows I did a remix of ‘Chromatica,’ but I know her producer does because he’s the one who talked to me about joining this project. He’s the one who invited me. We’ve been planning this for a while. I think I leaked this information unintentionally, because I posted about it on Twitter,” he said.