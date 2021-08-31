Last of Us 2: Naughty Dog says it’s a shame if you didn’t like the game

Despite the sales success it has made since its debut in June 2020, The Last of Us 2 (2020) did not get rid of widespread criticism from a portion of fans. And that wasn’t something that went unnoticed by Naughty Dog, the game’s developer.

In the view of Neil Druckmann, co-president of the company, it is really “a pity” that some players have not been satisfied with the final result of the product, but he guaranteed that “it will remain by the side” of the game produced by the studio.

Criticism target



In a long interview for the portal Game Informer, Druckmann was asked several times how Naughty Dog handled the intense criticism from franchise fans The Last of Us over the past few months.

In his view, the studio always knew it was “doing something that would be controversial” but that that wasn’t the game’s primary goal. For the executive, The Last of Us 2 it wanted to go beyond the barrier of “controversy” to become something even bigger.

“Our intention is not to upset or alienate people, our intention is to tell a story that is meaningful to us, that we think has some value behind it, and is worth spending years of our time creating,” he said.

information leakage

Even before the game was released in 2020, Naughty Dog faced a serious information-leakage issue that nearly compromised the game’s future. “At that time, we started to ask ourselves, ‘Is this game really going to be successful?’ We didn’t know how much it had hurt us,” he explained.

During this period, Druckmann had the support of the company’s team of developers to overcome the adversities and move forward with the initial planning. “If some percentage of the studio didn’t like the game, it would just make me upset,” he said in a relieved tone.

commercial success



Distrust and excessive criticism about the product were not enough to curb the success of The Last of Us 2 on virtual and physical shelves of video game stores. In 2020, the game became the best-selling PlayStation 4 exclusive of the year in the United States.

In addition, the second game in the franchise appears in third place on Sony’s list of most successful games in history. Finally, the game ended the year in sixth place on the list of best-selling games on all platforms, losing only to a few giant names, such as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Madden NFL 21.