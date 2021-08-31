Launching a musical career, Gabigol turns 25; Flamengo star wins homage from his father: ‘My boy’

Gabigol announced the release of his first musical work which is available to the public from this Monday. No wonder the date was chosen. On this same day, Flamengo’s idol turns 25 years old. The new work is a partnership between him and Papatinho and Choji, in the song that received the name “Sei lá”.

The ace, who scored three goals in Fla’s last match against Santos, received several tributes, through social networks, from his admirers. One of them very special: Valdemir Silva, the player’s father, insisted on declaring all the affection he has for his son.

“Today is my boy’s day. I wish you, my son, all peace, light, health and all the good that life can offer you. Your family is very proud of you. Thank you for all the happiness you have brought us to over these 25 years. I love you so much, enjoy your day. Happy birthday,” he declared.

Pay attention to the fields and also to the music. By scoring the three goals in last Saturday’s match, Gabigol (who entered the art world as Lil Gabi) asked for a song on “Fantastic”. He, of course, opted to put an excerpt of yours. “I would like to ask for a song of mine, which will be released on Monday, it has to do with Papatinho, they liberate themselves. I recorded a little trap with Choji called ‘Sei lá’.” asked, at the time.

