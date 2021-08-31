Leader of group criticizing measures against pandemic dies of Covid

Caleb Wallace, creator of a group that advocated that people not wear protective masks in the pandemic, died this weekend in the United States, a victim of covid-19. He had been hospitalized for three weeks in the ICU, using mechanical ventilation.

The ad was made on the internet by Jessica, Wallace’s wife. The death was reported on the page of a virtual campaign to help defray her husband’s hospitalization.

“Caleb died in peace. He will forever be in our hearts and our thoughts, wrote the widow, who is pregnant. The couple have three other children.

The week he was admitted, Caleb organized an event against the masks, which he said were ineffective against the coronavirus. The group created by the American was named The San Angelo Freedom Defenders, something like The Defenders of Freedom in San Angelo, in free translation. They called themselves “tired of government control” in their lives.

According to local media, Caleb refused to be tested for covid-19 and to seek medical help when he felt the first symptoms. Instead, he took ivermectiva, vitamin C, and other substances ineffective against covid-19.

(R7)

