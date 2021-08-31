Leandra Leal comments on ‘vaccine passport’ on the web

Leandra Leal, actress, played for people who are against the ‘vaccination passport’, which from September will be required in the country. Politicized, the actress sent her message through Twitter.

“I’m reading people saying they will boycott events and establishments that require proof of vaccination to enter. “Guys, do this. If you don’t want to get vaccinated, don’t leave the house”, commented.

Some followers agreed with the actress: “The deniers don’t care about the importance of the vaccine, for collective health, so it’s only fair to be excluded from social life”, “It doesn’t need a boycott. That’s the idea, it’s to deny entry to these people”, fired.

Other followers mocked the actress: “To the idiots on duty, the vaccine does not immunize 100%, it only eases the vaccinated. There are also cases of death too”, “We live in a country of free people, despite the regrets”, commented.

To the idiots on duty, the vaccine does not immunize 100%, it only eases the vaccinated. There are also cases of death. — Francisco Pujol Franco (@Francis02018071) August 31, 2021

COMMUNICATION ON BOLSONARO IN THE HIGH HOURS

Leandra Leal had already vented on the program ‘High hours’, in Serginho Groisman, about a portion of the population having voted in the last election in Bolsonaro. For the actress, this excuse that ‘people didn’t have a choice’ doesn’t stick.

“I think there is a self-criticism that society has to do now. How did we let Bolsonaro be elected president? He was already talking about prejudice, he was already distilling his hatred, he was already talking about homophobia, he was already spreading fake news. It wasn’t a difficult choice. Those who allowed themselves to think it was a difficult choice, relativized homophobia, racism”, commented the actress who had the video of this speech viralized on social networks.

‘Vaccine Passport’

Ricardo Nunes, current mayor of São Paulo, issued a decree that in the state from September 1, proof of vaccination will be required for all events that occur in the city. Shows, fairs, congresses and games are on the list to require proof of vaccination against the Covid-19. The health secretary, Edson Aparecido, says it will be optional in bars and restaurants.

Initially, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro already begin September joining. O ‘vaccination passport’, will probably extend to other Brazilian states.

