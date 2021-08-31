Leandra Leal on who is against the vaccine’s passport: ‘Don’t leave the house’

The actress Leandra Leal, 38, commented on people who have taken a stand against using a “vaccination passport” to attend establishments with a high concentration of people, saying they will boycott those places.

In a post on her Twitter, the actress supported the boycotts, after all, those who don’t get vaccinated shouldn’t even go to these places.

“I’m reading people saying they will boycott events and establishments that require proof of vaccination to enter… Guys, do this. If you don’t want to get vaccinated, don’t leave the house,” said Leandra.

I’m reading people saying they will boycott events and establishments that require proof of vaccination to enter… Guys, do this. If you don’t want to get vaccinated, don’t leave the house. — Leandra Leal 🇧🇷🏴 (@leandraleal) August 30, 2021

In São Paulo, the city where the actress lives, the “vaccine passport” will be required as of Wednesday (1st), at the entrance of concerts, congresses, football games and other events with an audience of more than 500 people. The ticket will be free for those who took at least one dose of the anti-covid immunizing agent.

The ticket will be free for those who took at least one dose of the anti-covid immunizing agent. The requirement was determined in a decree of the mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB), published in the Official Gazette of the City this Saturday, 28. The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, is against such measures and alleges “restriction of freedom”.

Establishments that do not comply with the decree are subject to the penalties provided for in the decree of March 2020, which establishes a fine based on the parameters of the Land Occupation and Use Law and even interdiction and cancellation of the license.

In Rio de Janeiro, the “vaccination passport” is also valid on the 1st, but has stricter rules. Those who have not yet been vaccinated are prohibited from attending spaces such as gyms, theaters, cinemas, museums, football stadiums, conferences.

*With information from Estadão Content.

