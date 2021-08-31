Learn about Abel’s plans at Palmeiras for halftime before the match against Flamengo

Athletico-PR’s tormentor last Saturday, the palm trees they only face Flamengo on September 12, as the confrontation with Ceará was postponed by the CBF due to the qualifiers. With a 14-day break between the two games in the Brazilian Championship, coach Abel Ferreira already has plans drawn up for the period.

“We are going to take advantage of these weeks to fine-tune processes. Refine our way of attacking, our way of defending, the transitions, the dead balls. Fine-tune the penalties, because something tells me that, despite the four decisions we made, we’re still going to win something on penalties this year,” said the Portuguese.

This season, Palmeiras ended up defeated on penalties in the Supercopa do Brasil, the Recopa Sudamericana and the Copa do Brasil by Flamengo, Defensa y Justicia and CRB, respectively. In the decision for third place in the Club World Cup, the team alviverde still lost to Al-Ahly.

Vice-leader of the Brazilian Championship with 35 points gained, Palmeiras still faces Atlético-MG in the semifinal of the Copa Libertadores. Asked if he intends to use the half-time without games already thinking about the duel for the continental tournament, scheduled for September 21, Abel Ferreira denied.

“We’re going to take advantage of these weeks also to load players who haven’t had as much competition. Level the load and make everyone available to help us. I told the athletes this: 100% we can beat any team and 95% we can lose any team. We will keep our competitive levels at the maximum”, he planned.

Summoned by their respective teams, Brazilian Weverton, Paraguayan Gustavo Gomez and Uruguayan Joaquin Piquerez have commitments for the qualifiers. The match between Palmeiras and Flamengo is scheduled for 4 pm (GMT) on September 12, at Allianz Parque, for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship.

