Lionsgate has announced the production of the fourth film in the franchise. Names like Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham are confirmed.

The “The Expendables” franchise brought one of the most memorable concepts in cinema: bringing together in one production, the greatest icons of action movies. The works have the participation of names such as Chuck Norris, Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham and Bruce Willis are among the personalities who participated in the trilogy.

However, it has been a few months since Lionsgate announced the development of the fourth film in the story. This Monday (30), some names of the cast that join the adventure came out, with emphasis on the presence of actress Megan Fox. Rapper 50 Cent and martial arts specialist Tony Jaa are also in the group of actors.

About veterans, Sylvester, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture are confirmed. The synopsis and plot of the film are under confidentiality, but it is already known that Statham will have greater prominence and that Megan will be one of the main characters.

“It’s a lot of fun to bring these stars together for a barrier-free action movie,” said Jason Constantine, president of acquisitions and co-productions for Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, in a statement. “The new movie will be even bigger, as well as the biggest and f*ckiest adventure of all time.”

The first three feature films were released in 2010, 2012 and 2014. Critics were divided as to opinions, but the trilogy performed well at the box office. “The Mercenaries 4” will be directed by Scott Waugh (Need for Speed). No release date yet.