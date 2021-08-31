Locally produced VW Tarok, Fiat Doblò and Ford Everest

Argentina has an investment plan in the automotive sector, but the proposal is still in the country’s congress. In it, there are tax incentives considered to have a great impact on the local industry and it seems, even before being approved, to influence automakers.

According to the newspaper Âmbito Financeiro, through the consulting firm IHS Markit, three industrial projects have been confirmed for Argentina. Of these, at least two should reach the Brazilian market, namely Volkswagen Tarok and Ford Everest. A new Fiat Doblò was also indicated for local production.

Volkswagen Tarok will be produced in General Pacheco, but in 2025. The reason the date is so far away is that, according to the consultancy, it marks the end of Amarok’s production in the neighboring country, as the new generation will be made in Africa southern.

Replacing Amarok with Tarok would be no surprise, given that the medium-sized pickup truck with a stringer chassis will have no future, even with VW’s effort to say the product is still going strong.

The younger sister has a higher sales potential and, if the brand is based on T-Cross, it will have more reason to believe that. Built on the MQB platform, it could even be made in Pacheco with Amarok in-line, as it shares the base of Taos as it is monoblock.

At 5.00 m long, the Tarok has a double cab and a modern layout, as well as a multi-link rear suspension, a VW Play-ready interior and an internal bucket extender, among others. The 1.4 TSI Flex engine is made in Brazil. But 2025 is a long way off for her to impose competition against Fiat and GM.

The other project located in Argentina is the Ford Everest, Ranger’s next-generation SUV variant. It would reinforce the brand’s presence in the region in a segment that can pay off well, despite the fact that SW4 sells a lot and Trailblazer little, with Pajero Sport still being an imported product. This Ford model will be made in 2023, they say.

Finally, a new Fiat Doblò will leave El Palomar, where Stellantis has the Peugeot 208 factory. The reason is the huge void left by the PSA PF2 platform, after the end of the 308, 408 and C4 Lounge.

The product is more suitable for the Argentine market, but could arrive here in place of the old multivan, which will be discontinued in 2021. The base should be shared with Peugeot and Citroën products. They didn’t give a date for the Argentine production to take place.

[Fonte: Âmbito/Projeção: KDesign AG/Car Expert]