Lost brother? Dwayne Johnson is impressed with lookalike

Considered one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, Dwayne Johnson (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) was impressed by a “look-alike”, who had been successful on social media.
It’s about the official Eric Fields, from the Morgan County Police Department in Alabama.
Oh shit! Wow.
Guy on the left is way cooler.
Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. one day we’ll drink @Weekday and I need to hear all your “Rock stories” because I KNOW you got ’em 😂😈👊🏾🥃 #ericfields https://t.co/G38tOr68cW
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 31, 2021
“Oh, dammit! Wow. The guy on the left is a lot nicer. Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we’re going to drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your ‘Rock Stories’ because I KNOW you have them!” Says the publication.
Fields even gave some interviews, and not only is the resemblance very strong, he also manages to do a great imitation of the actor:
Dwayne @TheRock Johnson has a doppelganger in #Alabama! Lt. Eric Fields with @morgan_sheriff bears a striking resemblance to the movie star – and even does a great impression! What do you think?! pic.twitter.com/hQtms5RQYf
— Weekend Express with Susan Hendricks (@WeekendExp) August 29, 2021