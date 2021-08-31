Lucas Lima debuts and Fortaleza draws goalless against Cuiabá

Credit: Disclosure/AssCom Dourado/Flickr Cuiabá

Fortaleza and Cuiabá tied at the end of the 18th round of the Brasileirão. On Monday night (30), the teams were 0-0 at Arena Castelão, in the match that marked Lucas Lima’s debut for the hosts.

The midfielder, nor the attackers who joined him, such as Wellington Paulista, Igor Torres and Angelo Henríquez, could not break the “Cuiaban bolt”. For this reason, defenders Paulão and Marllon are among the highlights of the game.

With the tie, Leão reached 33 points together and saw Palmeiras stray in second place, with 35. At the same time, Vojvoda’s team was one point away from Red Bull Bragantino, fourth with 32 spots.

Dourado, in turn, reached the 9th draw in the championship and reached 21 points. The team is in 15th position, three points behind América-MG, the first team within the relegation zone. At the same time, you are one point away from the “magic account” to escape relegation, which is 22 points in the first round.

After the equality on the scoreboard at Arena Castelão, Fortaleza and Cuiabá will return to the field next Saturday (4), both at the same time, inclusive. At 9 pm, Fortaleza visits Bahia at the Pituaçu stadium, while Cuiabá receives Santos at the Arena Pantanal. The two matches will be valid for the 19th round of the Brasileirão.

Fortaleza vs Cuiabá Game Sheet

Fortaleza (3-5-2): Marcelo Boeck; Tinga, Jackson and Titi; Yago Pikachu, Ederson (Lucas Lima), Felipe, Matheus Vargas (Romarinho) and Lucas Crispim (Henríquez); Robson (Igor Torres) and David (Wellington Paulista). Technician: Juan Pablo Vojvoda

Cuiabá (4-1-4-1): Walter; João Lucas, Marllon, Paulão (Wálber) and Uendel; Auremir (Yuri Lima); Yesus Cabrera (Osman), Camilo (Jonathan Cafu), Pepê and Clayson; Jenison (Rafael Parrot). Technician: Jorginho

READ TOO

President of Fortaleza values ​​agreement with Lucas Lima: “There were other proposals from Serie A”

With a tie at Morumbi, Fortaleza remains undefeated against São Paulo in the season

Lucas Lima arrives in Fortaleza and is welcomed by fans at the airport

At Enderson Moreira’s request, Botafogo tries to reinforce himself with Fortaleza’s full-back and former Flamengo midfielder

Mercado da Bola: Corinthians confirms Willian as new reinforcement

Neto sends a message to Flamengo, Palmeiras and Atlético-MG after Corinthians signings

Ball market: São Paulo receives survey from European giant by highlighted steering wheel

Brasileirão Serie B: Technician is fired; competition reaches 15 changes