Luciana Gimenez and Mick Jagger were presented at a party in Rio

The presenter and model Luciana Gimenez was introduced to Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger at a party of socialites and celebrities in a mansion in Rio de Janeiro, according to security guard Túlio Costa.

In an interview with Maurício Meirelles on the podcast “Achismos”, the civil police officer from Rio de Janeiro states that he was responsible for introducing Luciana to the musician. She and Mick Jagger have a son, 22-year-old Lucas Jagger.

He [Mick] I was at a party at a mansion in Cosme Velho [zona sul do Rio de Janeiro]. There was only the cream of the cream. Those who earn more than a million a month, like Luciano Huck, Caetano Veloso, Gilberto Gil. Mick was enjoying his stoked night, it was just his personal security and me. Then Luciana was very beautiful, that beauty. She greets me and asks to meet Mick. I spoke to his security guard and he agreed to meet her. She introduced herself to him and that was it. Tulio Costa

Maurício Meirelles interviewed Túlio Costa about his work as personal security for famous people Image: Playback/YouTube

The presenter of RedeTV! she has already made it clear that the relationship between her and the singer is one of great friends and praised Mick as a father.

In an interview with the Flow podcast in May, Luciana said she is in contact with the legend of the Rolling Stones — who recently lost drummer Charlie Watts, who died at the age of 80.

For Lucas, it was a little stressful, difficult to have his father at events. [Uma vez] took [o Mick] at school, then it joined [muita gente]. This limitation exists. But he is one of my best friends, I love him with passion. Luciana Gimenez

According to Túlio, Mick Jagger has a habit of not following the team’s guidelines. The singer would have chosen to stay a little longer in Rio de Janeiro and decided to leave until he arrived at Terreirão do Samba, which generated turmoil among people.

When the singer and Luciana met, the party was dedicated to the musician in 1998, when he was on the “Bridges to Babylon” tour.