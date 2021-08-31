Luciano Huck will bring paintings such as ‘Lata Velha’ and ‘Visiting the Past’ for ‘Domingão com Huck’; see the news! | Sunday with Huck

Sunday at six in the afternoon you are our special guest to know all the news of ‘Domingão com Huck’. But if you, like us, can’t stand the anxiety to find out what’s next on the new program hosted by Luciano Huck, just pay attention to spoilers! 📣 In a special presentation, the presenter told everything about what is to come from September 5th. Check out the video!

1 of 5 Luciano Huck tells what will be the paintings of ‘Domingão com Huck’ — Photo: Globo Luciano Huck tells what will be the paintings of ‘Domingão com Huck’ — Photo: Globo

There’s a lot of news, but also those old paintings that we love! That’s right! Huck promised a variety of paintings and each week to bring some classics like the ‘Visiting the Past’ it’s the ‘Old can’, for example. 😍

“I have butterflies in my stomach, I’m anxious, but everything will be fine and I’m counting on you. I want to see everyone there on Domingão with me. I’m waiting for you. All of you, the whole family”, says Luciano Huck.

2 out of 5 Luciano Huck promises to bring ‘Lata Velha’ to ‘Domingão com Huck’ — Photo: Globo Luciano Huck promises to bring ‘Lata Velha’ to ‘Domingão com Huck’ — Photo: Globo

“A good part of the program will be live. In fact, he is the best in Caldeirão, with the best in Domingão. I like to listen to people, I have a genuine curiosity for others and I think that’s what brought it here,” declares Luciano.

One thing we are sure of! ‘Domingão com Huck’ will bring entertainment, fun, emotion and much more to Brazilians. All this in new discoveries in the frames ‘Famous Show’ and ‘Who wants to be a millionaire?’ and in special matters around the country. Want to know more details? If you call:

Check out what we already know about attractions: 👇

3 out of 5 Show dos Famosos will have a new edition at ‘Domingão com Huck’ — Photo: Globo Show dos Famosos will have a new edition at ‘Domingão com Huck’ — Photo: Globo

Success in the world and with Brazilians, the ‘Show of the famous’ gains even more shine in a new season, under the command of Huck, with new members on the jury and an unprecedented team of talents that need to give their best to honor the great artists.

The participants’ mission is to resemble the chosen singers in voice, image and gestures, impressing the judges and the public. At the end of the competition, after weekly disputes with incredible musical numbers, we will have the great champion. And look how much talent is selected to participate in the competition!

‘Show of the Famous 2021’: Meet the cast of the new season

‘Who wants to be a millionaire?’

4 out of 5 ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ is on ‘Domingão com Huck’ — Photo: Globo ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ is on ‘Domingão com Huck’ — Photo: Globo

Luciano also fulfills his promise to only finish ‘Who wants to be a millionaire?’ when someone gets the million question right. Therefore, he takes the painting to Sunday, with an unprecedented season. In the question and answer game, the competitor needs to show knowledge in different areas – in addition to a good dose of strategy – to win the stages and reach the so challenging prize of R$ 1 million.

5 out of 5 ‘Domingão com Huck’ will have many inspiring stories — Photo: Globo ‘Domingão com Huck’ will have many inspiring stories — Photo: Globo

‘Domingão’ still makes room for inspiring Brazilian stories, with special reports recorded across the country by Luciano Huck. Every week, new articles and characters show the diversity of Brazil and the ability of people to reinvent themselves, think collectively, transform destinations and fulfill dreams that seem impossible.